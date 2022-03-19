Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

