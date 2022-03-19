Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.28.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
