Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Colfax has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.