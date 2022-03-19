Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.25.

CIGI stock opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,601,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

