Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $948,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

