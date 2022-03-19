Comerica Bank Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

