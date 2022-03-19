Comerica Bank Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

