Comerica Bank Sells 384 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $44.25 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $901.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

