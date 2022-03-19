Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 3,896,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Commercial Metals by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

