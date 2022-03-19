Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

CMC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,098. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.