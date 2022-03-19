Commonwealth Bank of Australia FRN CNV AT1 PERP AUD1000 ‘PERLS IX’ (ASX:CBAPF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Commonwealth Bank of Australia FRN CNV AT1 PERP AUD1000 ‘PERLS IX’ (ASX:CBAPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1244 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

