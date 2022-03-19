Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.69

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 69589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

