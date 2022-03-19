Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.69

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 69589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
