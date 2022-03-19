Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.78.
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. Confluent has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97.
In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,768.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.