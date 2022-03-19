Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. Confluent has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,768.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

