Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

