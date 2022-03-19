Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.
Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.