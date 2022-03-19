Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $23.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSTM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

