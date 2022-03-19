Contrasting Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) and Its Competitors

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -8.74 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Alignment Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 107.85%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare competitors beat Alignment Healthcare on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

