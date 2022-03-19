Contrasting Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nielsen has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alliance Data Systems and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 7 7 0 2.50 Nielsen 2 4 1 0 1.86

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.11%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% Nielsen 27.51% 18.79% 5.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.95 $801.00 million $16.02 3.90 Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.51 $963.00 million $2.67 9.15

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Nielsen on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

