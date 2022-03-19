Contrasting Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Freeline Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 5.60 -$73.93 million N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million N/A N/A

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,394.10%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

