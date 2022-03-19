Contrasting Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bogota Financial and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 25.44% 4.14% 0.72% WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and WVS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.30 $7.52 million $0.54 19.83 WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.55 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats WVS Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About WVS Financial (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

