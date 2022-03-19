Contrasting Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Able Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 0.30 -$29.68 million ($0.25) -2.08 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -12.56% -89.22% -16.55% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%.

Volatility and Risk

Boqii has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 17.95, indicating that its share price is 1,695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Able Energy beats Boqii on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Able Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

