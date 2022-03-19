Contrasting CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CGI and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 1 9 0 2.58 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $121.77, suggesting a potential upside of 47.36%. Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.88%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than CGI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Bowman Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 2.09 $1.08 billion $4.45 18.57 Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CGI beats Bowman Consulting Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

