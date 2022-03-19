Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.08 EPS.

CLB stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 940,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,571. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $754,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

