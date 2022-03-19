Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $234,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

