CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CRVL opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $179.26. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

