Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.35. 3,529,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.39 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.