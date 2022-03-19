Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Purchases $29,493.75 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COUP stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.
Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
