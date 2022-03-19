Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.96. 11,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $753.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cowen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

