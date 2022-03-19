CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 626 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 175.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 116,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 181,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.