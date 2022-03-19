CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PNOV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

