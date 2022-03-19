Craig Hallum Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $45.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE PD opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,164,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

