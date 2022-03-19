Credit Suisse Group Raises Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Price Target to CHF 1,830

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 1,825 to CHF 1,830 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Forbo has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

