Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

