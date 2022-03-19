Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

