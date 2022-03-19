Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

