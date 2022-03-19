Critical Comparison: Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) & Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 4.33% 1.22% 0.44% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.56 $29.35 million $1.97 13.23 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

