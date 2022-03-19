Critical Survey: Cybin (CLXPF) and Its Competitors

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cybin to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cybin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 183 718 1013 21 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,180.96%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.91%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cybin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.42 Cybin Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -25.26

Cybin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cybin rivals beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

