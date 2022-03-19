Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New €214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 176,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 101,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

