Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

