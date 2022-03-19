Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CGEM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 726,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,493. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

