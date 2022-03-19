Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 350 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,927,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

