Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 5,700 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

