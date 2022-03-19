CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,220.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($15.86) and last traded at GBX 1,718 ($22.34), with a volume of 1261100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($21.98).

Several analysts have issued reports on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.71) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,807.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.99.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.