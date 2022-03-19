CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $107.30. 6,771,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

