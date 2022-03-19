Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.60 Million

Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post $35.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.70 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 443.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $32.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.32 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,214 shares of company stock worth $4,378,144. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

