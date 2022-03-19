Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.