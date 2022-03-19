Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.15) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

LON DARK opened at GBX 448.80 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.88. Darktrace has a one year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03.

In other Darktrace news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,827,048.11).

About Darktrace (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.