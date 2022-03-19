Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $226.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $102.89 or 0.00244691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00773773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,632,107 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.