Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 487,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 940,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

