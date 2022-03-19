Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 487,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 940,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.
Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)
