David G. Golden Purchases 22,700 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden acquired 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BNED opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNED shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

