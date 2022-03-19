DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.