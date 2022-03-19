DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

